Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was another good performance in the first half. We controlled the game since the beginning. When you play against a team like West Ham, you need to be careful.

"All the players did everything we planned so I’m very happy. I said a few minutes before the game that what I want today is very simple – give the same feeling to the fans that you give to me.

"Ruben [Neves] and Joao [Moutinho] controlled the game with the ball. We needed to press when they had the ball – they’re very dangerous with the goals they score.

"We need to play with the ball because we can control the game more – that’s the point.

"What I want now is points. The winter is very hard for us. What I want now is points, points, points."