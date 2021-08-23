Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

It is normal for Newcastle to start slowly. This is the third time in five years they have lost their opening two Premier League matches.

Just as he did after their defeat by West Ham, Steve Bruce highlighted refereeing mistakes and the use of VAR following his side’s 2-0 loss on Saturday.

And Bruce does have a point.

The decision to award a penalty against Jamaal Lascelles was certainly debatable. Then it took the video assistant referee a long time to determine that Callum Wilson was marginally offside in the build-up to David Coote's penalty award.

But, the Magpies’ boss - who felt his team made a “decent” start to the match - will know controversial decisions shouldn’t mask their deficiencies.

He spoke about the need to improve defensively after conceding four goals last week, and changed two of his three centre-backs at Villa Park - but Newcastle have only registered four shots on target in their two games this season.

With Jonjo Shelvey already injured, United then lost Isaac Hayden to a knee problem. However, Joe Willock will benefit from playing 90 minutes.

They have Burnley at home on Wednesday in the EFL Cup and then host Southampton in the league on Saturday. After back-to-back defeats, it feels like an important week.