Midfielder Moises Caicedo has completed a loan move to Belgian side Beerschot for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

The 19-year-old signed for Albion in February and made his debut against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last week.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “This loan will gives Moises the chance to play regularly, something we believe will be of huge benefit to him at this stage in his career.”