Hasenhuttl on fitness, pressure & playing the perfect game
Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Stuart Armstrong and Theo Walcott are both still out with calf injuries. Will Smallbone and Shane Long are back training with the squad this week;
On Manchester City, Hasenhuttl says: "To have a chance of beating them you have to play the perfect game, and even then, they have individuals that can still take the game from you";
When asked if there's no pressure when playing Manchester City, he says: "If anything there is more pressure because you know what is coming and you know what you have to do to have a chance. But I look forward to these games because it is pure football against Pep;
When asked about Armando Broja's display off the bench against West Ham, Hasenhuttl says: "A few players are ready for a start, and the good thing for me is that I have the choice that I didn’t have last season. It’s not about who deserves to play, but what I need in qualities players have for a particular game."