Azpilicueta & Chalobah picked out by Garth

Azpilicueta: VAR really should mind its own business. Clear and obvious mistakes we were told. So why disallow Timo Werner's headed goal for Chelsea in the second phase of play which had nothing to do with the previous phase? I assumed the referee waved play on when Cesar Azpilicueta tackled Kyle Walker-Peters in the build up to Werner's goal but changed his mind when VAR raised a red flag.

Fortunately Azpilicueta didn't allow the incident to dwell on his mind too long. He provided the pass of the game for Werner to score Chelsea's second goal of the match and put right what Martin Atkinson had clearly got wrong.

Chalobah: I'm always fascinated by defenders who have a genuine appetite for goals. Trevoh Chalobah scored a cracker against Crystal Palace earlier in the season but his goal against Southampton was particularly interesting.

His movement away from the ball on the set-piece was instinctive. He knew exactly where the ball was going to fall.

