Watford v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

This is the first Premier League meeting between Watford and Liverpool since February 2020, when the Hornets won 3-0 to end the Reds’ club record 44-game unbeaten league run, and their joint Premier League record 18-game winning streak.

Liverpool’s 3-0 loss against Watford last time out also ended an eight-game unbeaten league run against the Hornets - seven wins, one draw - and they’ve never lost back-to-back league games against the Hertfordshire side before.