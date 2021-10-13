Watford v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
- Published
This is the first Premier League meeting between Watford and Liverpool since February 2020, when the Hornets won 3-0 to end the Reds’ club record 44-game unbeaten league run, and their joint Premier League record 18-game winning streak.
Liverpool’s 3-0 loss against Watford last time out also ended an eight-game unbeaten league run against the Hornets - seven wins, one draw - and they’ve never lost back-to-back league games against the Hertfordshire side before.
Six of the seven Premier League meetings between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road have seen at least one team score three goals, with Watford doing so on three occasions and Liverpool four (includes a 3-3 draw in August 2017).