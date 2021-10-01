West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna: The pick of the stats
- Published
West Ham have won eight and lost just one of their past 12 games in all competitions (drawn three), after losing three out of four directly before that (in April and May this year).
Rapid Vienna have lost on five of their six visits to England in European competition, winning the other game (3-2 v Aston Villa in 2010).
Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score at home in a major European game since Frank Lampard against NK Osijek in the Uefa Cup in September 1999.