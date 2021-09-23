Southampton v Wolves: What does the form show?

Southampton have opened the scoring in each of their last five Premier League meetings with Wolves. They won first time around (3-1 in April 2019), but have failed to win any of the next four (two draws, two lost).

Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games (one win), but are looking to secure back-to-back away wins in the competition for the first time since a run of three in June 2020.

Each of Southampton’s last four Premier League games has ended level, with Saints last having a longer run of draws back in February 1995 - a joint Premier League record seven in a row.