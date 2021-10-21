BBC Sport

Chelsea v Norwich: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Norwich (drawn two), last losing against the Canaries in the competition back in December 1994 (3-0).

  • After winning their first two Premier League away games against Chelsea in 1992-93 and 1993-94, Norwich have taken just one point from their subsequent seven trips to Stamford Bridge (drawn one, lost six).

  • Norwich have lost each of their last 10 Premier League matches in London, last earning points from such a fixture with a 2-2 draw against West Ham in September 2015.