Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

An Arsenal legend makes today's list having won the PFA Player of the Year award on two consecutive occasions.

Thierry Henry (2002-03, 2003-04)

Elegant and graceful, Frenchman Henry fired in 24 goals and provided an incredible 20 assists in 37 games in 2002-03 . It was not enough to lift the Premier League trophy, though it was a season filled with individual honours - with the Football Writers' Association and Fans' Player of the Year award going alongside the main award.

The following campaign his 30 goals helped the Gunners go the full season unbeaten, and he swept up when it came to awards by taking the three from the previous year and adding the Premier League Player of the Season.

