Transfer news: Magpies considering Balotelli

Newcastle are considering signing Adana Demirspor and Italy forward Mario Balotelli, 31, according to the Turkish club's president Murat Sancak. (Inside Futbol via Star), external

The Magpies are set to rival Brentford and Leicester for the signature of free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Times - subscription required), external

Newcastle are also interested in Hungary centre-back Attila Szalai, who is valued at £16.7m. But they will face competition from West Ham and AC Milan.(Sky Sports), external

