Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to ITV: "They won, they scored a goal and we didn’t. We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it.

"I don’t want to use excuses, I expect the team I put out to do better and when you don’t in the cup you are out.

"Today showed we were not capable of winning against Forest away from home and didn’t put in the level to win the game. It’s a collective issue and today we have not done it."