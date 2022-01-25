Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and a Southampton player has made the list.

James Ward-Prowse: "He's the best taker, right now, worldwide. There isn't a better taker than Ward-Prowse. At free-kicks, set-pieces, corners he is exceptional and people pay most attention to that."

Let's hope Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reading this piece because he would put the Southampton man straight at the top of it.

What you don't want to do is give England midfielder Ward-Prowse an opportunity from a dead ball. He has scored 12 goals from free-kicks and added 10 penalties for good measure. Dangerous.

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League