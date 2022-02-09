Rodgers on criticism, leadership & identity
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester’s game at Liverpool on Thursday evening.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rodgers says it is essentially the same squad that were beaten in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest.
On the criticism that comes from a heavy defeat to local rivals and a team in the division below: “I am experienced enough to know if you win games it’s great and when you lose you’re open to criticism. You will always be under pressure if you don’t get results and I don’t shy away from that.”
He says the team is struggling for natural leaders: “We have a lot of young players who are finding their way and developing. Take Jonny [Evans] and Wesley Fofana from the heart of your team and you can suffer. We have to keep fighting.”
On how realistic it is to sustain a top-four challenge with Leicester’s budget: “When we have our squad fresh and fit we’ve shown we can do that. But there’s no getting away from the fact this year has been a challenge. We will never lose the ambition to go and fight.”
On the character he tries to instil in his teams: “I have built my career around teams that people enjoy watching. The identity is important. At this moment in time, that is my priority.”