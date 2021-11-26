Ralf Rangnick's biggest job at Manchester United will be trying to change the culture at the club, says European football expert Guillem Balague.

"One thing that struck me, and where he will struggle at Manchester United, is that he cannot stand places and people that do things how they have always done and don’t want to change," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"It doesn’t matter how mature he has become all of a sudden - that stays with you. He cannot stand when people don’t want to move on and there is a lot of those at Manchester United.

"People at the top should feel challenged by someone like Ralf. Something that has been missing at Manchester United over recent years is a lack of clarity in terms of football decisions. He will soon identify who hasn’t got that criteria, so you see a possible clash happening there."

