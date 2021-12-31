Everton's top three 2021 highlights

What happened on 1 June wasn’t something Everton had planned for. Carlo Ancelotti resigned as manager to return to Real Madrid for a second spell, much to the anger of the Blues fans.

The Italian, 62, left Goodison Park after just 18 months having led the club to a top-10 finish in the Premier League. Ancelotti said several times that he enjoyed living in the Crosby area of Merseyside, and in his final press conference of the season insisted he was looking forward to seeing the journalists in person at the start of the new campaign. So his departure came as quite a shock.

With the club caught on the hop, the search for his replacement started. The name of Rafael Benitez surfaced early in that search, much to the dismay of some fans owing to his special allegiance with Liverpool and that "small club" quote aimed at Everton after a Merseyside derby in 2007.

Other names linked included Nuno Espirito Santo, Paulo Fonseca, Christophe Galtier, former bosses Roberto Martinez and David Moyes, Eddie Howe and even Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Nuno - another the fans were not enamoured with - was favourite after being interviewed, but when that move fell down, Benitez came into focus and was appointed on the final day of June.

Fans belatedly warmed to the idea, saying 'now he’s Everton manager, we will back him'. In his first news conference, Benitez said he would "fight for Everton", do his best "every single game" and "try to compete against anyone”.