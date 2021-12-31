Everton's top three 2021 highlights
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
1. Beating Liverpool at Anfield
Back in February, Everton fans were partying like it was 1999, after winning at Anfield for the first time since Kevin Campbell’s winner in their neighbours' backyard 22 years ago.
The Blues continued their excellent away form and cruised to victory thanks to goals from Richarlison - following a lovely through ball from James Rodriguez - and a late penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The only downside was that Toffees fans were not present to witness the landmark victory, but the Everton faithful still enjoyed the celebrations.
Then boss Carlo Ancelotti, the first man to guide Everton to a win at Anfield since the late Walter Smith, said: “It is a good gift for our supporters.”
2. Goodbye Goodison
On 26 March, dreams became reality when it was announced that Everton’s plans to develop a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock could proceed, after the club’s planning application received government approval.
The club took possession of the site, part of Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters, on 26 July, with contractors Laing O’Rourke immediately starting the first phase of the project that day as part of the construction of the 52,888 capacity stadium.
Work then began on Everton's new £500m stadium on 10 August, with a ceremony held to mark the breaking of ground at the Dock.
"This is a momentous day - one that we have all been waiting for," said chairman Bill Kenwright. "To know that Evertonians and the people of this great city are together with us on this journey is a special feeling."
The project to develop the Toffees' new waterfront home will take three years.
3. Benitez wins over (some) Toffees fans
What happened on 1 June wasn’t something Everton had planned for. Carlo Ancelotti resigned as manager to return to Real Madrid for a second spell, much to the anger of the Blues fans.
The Italian, 62, left Goodison Park after just 18 months having led the club to a top-10 finish in the Premier League. Ancelotti said several times that he enjoyed living in the Crosby area of Merseyside, and in his final press conference of the season insisted he was looking forward to seeing the journalists in person at the start of the new campaign. So his departure came as quite a shock.
With the club caught on the hop, the search for his replacement started. The name of Rafael Benitez surfaced early in that search, much to the dismay of some fans owing to his special allegiance with Liverpool and that "small club" quote aimed at Everton after a Merseyside derby in 2007.
Other names linked included Nuno Espirito Santo, Paulo Fonseca, Christophe Galtier, former bosses Roberto Martinez and David Moyes, Eddie Howe and even Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Nuno - another the fans were not enamoured with - was favourite after being interviewed, but when that move fell down, Benitez came into focus and was appointed on the final day of June.
Fans belatedly warmed to the idea, saying 'now he’s Everton manager, we will back him'. In his first news conference, Benitez said he would "fight for Everton", do his best "every single game" and "try to compete against anyone”.