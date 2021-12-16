Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Leicester are very difficult to predict at the moment because every time it looks as if they have got their spark back, they chuck in a poor performance.

This time, though, I think they will follow up their convincing win over Newcastle with another three points.

That's assuming this game takes place, of course. Tottenham's game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because a number of positive Covid-19 cases among the Spurs squad.

We don't know who was affected, or how many players are still out, but if they are at less than full strength, then that will obviously favour the Foxes.

Leicester have had their own issues with illness and injury but they rested Jamie Vardy at the weekend, so he will be fresh for this one.

Martin's prediction: 1-1

This depends a lot on who is available for both teams.

