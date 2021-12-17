Leeds v Arsenal: Team news

Leeds are without Daniel James and Jamie Shackleton, who sustained groin and Achilles injuries respectively against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Robin Koch could feature for the first time since the opening day of the season but fellow defender Junior Firpo serves a one-match ban.

It means eight senior Leeds players are unavailable.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will again not be involved in the wake of his latest disciplinary breach.

Who makes your Leeds team this weekend?

Pick your Arsenal XI here