Newcastle v Burnley: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Newcastle won both league meetings with Burnley last season – they last won more consecutively against the Clarets between September 1953 and September 1955 (a run of five).

  • Burnley are winless in their past eight away league games against Newcastle (D4 L4), with their last such victory at St James’ Park coming in April 1976 (1-0).

  • No team has drawn more Premier League matches than either Newcastle or Burnley this season (7, level with Brighton and Crystal Palace); the Clarets are unbeaten in five games, with four of them drawn (W1), last embarking on a longer unbeaten league run in June/July 2020 (seven matches).