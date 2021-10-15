'Liverpool can't afford to drop any more points at this early stage'

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Claudio Ranieri’s return to the Premier League as Watford’s new manager has added a touch of intrigue to tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off at Vicarage Road.

The inspiration behind one of the greatest stories ever told in football in this country is confident Watford can re-launch their season after another stuttering start.

Facing Liverpool in your first fixture is a daunting test though. Their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions is statistically impressive, but of more intrinsic value is some of the football they’ve played along the way. Mo Salah is at the top of the game and performing with a swagger and poise that makes him a potential match-winner against any opposition.

The captivating contest between Liverpool and Manchester City may have highlighted some shortcomings in the Reds' ranks. Whether Watford have the same sort of capacity to go “toe-to-toe” with Jurgen Klopp’s team in the way City did, is another question entirely.

However, a 12:30 BST kick-off straight after an international break is far from ideal for Liverpool. They could well be without two key players in Alisson and Fabinho and that will give Watford added hope.

It was at Vicarage Road that Liverpool’s long run of consecutive victories ended in their title-winning season. Ismaila Sarr ran them ragged that day. He’ll be a threat again in this fixture and Watford will try to weaponise his attacking potential.

It could well be a trickier 90 minutes for Liverpool than the bookmakers envisage, but having already drawn three of their first seven league matches, they can ill afford to drop any more points at this early stage of the campaign.