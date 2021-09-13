Lack of points but no lack of effort

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Despite the scoreline, Newcastle’s performance on Saturday was definitely better than against Southampton in their last game, but the 4-1 defeat means they are down to second from bottom.

Steve Bruce made four changes - three of which were in defence - and, in the first half at least, they did look more organised at the back.

But, alarmingly, the Magpies have now conceded 12 times in four games this season - no other Premier League side has let in more goals so far.

As usual, there was no lack of effort from the players, and we saw some good individual displays. Sean Longstaff played with more urgency in the middle of midfield, and the energetic Miguel Almiron - who helped to create their goal with a brilliant run - had his best game for a while.

The scorer of Newcastle’s equaliser, Javier Manquillo, was making his first Premier League appearance since April, and impressed at right wing-back.

Bruce said at full time that Manquillo, Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark had picked up knocks, and they will be assessed before the visit of Leeds on Friday night.