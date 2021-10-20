There has been plenty of praise heaped on Mohamed Salah after yet another inspirational performance for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Egyptian forward netted twice in the 3-2 Champions League win to become the first Reds player to score in nine consecutive appearances and earn comparisons with Anfield great Kenny Dalglish.

So how do the two stack up? That was the question posed to another Liverpool legend and former team-mate of Dalglish, Alan Kennedy.

"I haven’t played football with Mo Salah so will have to go with Sir Kenny," Kennedy told 5 Live Breakfast. "But Salah, in the years he has been at Liverpool, has arguably been their best player.

"Give him a chance anywhere - whether it's inside or outside the box - he can take them.

"He is so nimble on his feet, you can’t give him any room - as we saw at the weekend [against Watford].

"He is probably the best player I have seen for a long, long time and you wonder how much better he can get. The sooner he signs a new contract the better."