Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Leicester are close to completing the signing of Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old was part of the England Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017.

He joined Leipzig from Everton in 2019 after an initial loan spell but spent last season at Fulham, where he scored four goals in 35 appearances.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has been keen to improve his squad, which has finished fifth for the last two seasons.

