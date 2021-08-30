Canaries pointless but not hopeless

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

There can’t be many teams who have ever been applauded off after starting a season with three straight league defeats.

Norwich City’s Premier League return has seen them play Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester. It would have been difficult even if they hadn’t lost a good proportion of their pre-season to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

The performance against Leicester offered plenty of encouragement. City were a marginal offside call away from taking a point against a team expected to challenge for the top four.

The arrival of Mathias Normann from FC Rostov on Sunday means City now have the defensive midfielder they have evidently lacked so far.

With 35 games still to go there’s no panic at Carrow Road.

But plucky defeats will have to be replaced by actual Premier League points before long or they will have a lot of catching up to do.