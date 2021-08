Leeds United, along with Porto, West Ham and Norwich, have been linked with Fulham's 18-year-old English midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who has turned down an initial offer of a contract extension with the Cottagers. (Mail)

Meanwhile, the Whites remain interested in signing 22-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder Matheus Cunha, who has just won Olympic gold with Brazil. (Star)

