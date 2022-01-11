Southampton v Brentford: confirmed team news
Three changes for Southampton from the side that won 3-2 at Swansea in the FA Cup at the weekend as Lyanco, Mohammed Salisa and Ibrahima Diallo come in for Jack Stephens, Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong.
Southampton XI: Forster, Perraud, Bednarek, Lyanco, Diallo, Salisa, Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Broja, Redmond.
Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Simeu, Small, Chauke, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, S Armstrong.
Thomas Frank changes eight of the Brentford side that won 4-1 at Port Vale in the cup with only Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt staying in the side.
Bryan Mbeumo, who scored a hat-trick off the substitutes' bench in that match is among the starters, as is top goalscorer Ivan Toney.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Roerslev, Janelt, Canos, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney.
Subs: Lossl, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech Sorensen, Stevens.