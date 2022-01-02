Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel felt Liverpool's Sadio Mane should have been sent off in the opening minute of Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw between the Premier League high-fliers.

Mane was only booked for an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta just seconds into the game and went on to open the scoring, with Mohamed Salah adding a second before Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck back to earn Chelsea a point.

"In the first game [between the teams] we got the red card [for Reece James] and the referee was so quick to give it," Tuchel, who revealed he plans showdown talks with dropped striker Romelu Lukaku on Monday, told BBC Sport.

"They did not check it today - I hate to say it normally as I don’t like a red card early in the game, it can kill it. The public are here to see 11 v 11.

"Sadio Mane should always be on the pitch because he is a brilliant player and a good guy but it is a red card. It is hard to swallow but what can we do?

"It was a brilliant match of football. We turned it around, we were close to winning it but it was on the edge and could have gone either way."