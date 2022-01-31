We've been asking how Arsenal fans feel about the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Here are some of your comments:

Santino: Sad about Aubameyang's exit. I know he hasn't been great for last 18 months, but don't forget what he has done for the club. It wasn't supposed to end like this.

Steve: Sad to see him go, massive amount of wages saved for a potential replacement in the next few hours. Worrying times and no top-four finish this season. Need a good goalscorer.

Jon: The former captain has no desire to play football any more. He played for a good contract and got what he wanted and it’s looking similar with Lacazette.

Marc: Arsenal have a track record of losing the big names and actually getting better. Someone always steps up. Glad we got rid of the wages - Auba had died for form. But still, it feels very weak up front. I can’t imagine who will step up?!

Aidan: It’s weakened the squad and left Arsenal with two strikers that aren’t scoring in the Premier League and also leaving in the summer. Arsenal have a worse squad than 31 days ago. Two hours to pull a plan D striker out of Edu’s hat.

Alfie: Lifelong Arsenal fan here. I'm gutted Auba's time has ended like this. Carried us to an FA Cup and was prolific at times - but truthfully, he's never been the team player we need. He didn't defend - when he played it felt like we had 10 men and his disciplinary issues are unacceptable when you're a talisman and a captain. Time to go.

