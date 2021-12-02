Man Utd v Arsenal: What does the form show?

Manchester United have lost just two of their 14 Premier League matches on a Thursday (won eight, drawn four), with those defeats coming at Middlesbrough in December 2002 (3-1) and at home to Liverpool in May last season (4-2).

Each of the past eight Premier League goals at Old Trafford have been scored against United – the Red Devils have never previously conceded nine consecutive goals at the ground in the competition without replying themselves. The last time they had a run of eight home goals conceded without scoring in between was from February to March 2014.

Coming into this round of matches, only Norwich City (two) have scored fewer away goals than Arsenal (three) in the Premier League this season, with the Gunners failing to score in four of their six games on the road. It’s the joint-fewest the Gunners have ever scored after six away games in a league season.