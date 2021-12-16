Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Rafael Benitez is back at another of his former clubs but he will not expect a warm welcome at Stamford Bridge - and I can't see him picking up any points either.

The very least you usually expect from a Benitez side is that they are solid at the back but, defensively, Everton have been poor of late and it is hard to see them keeping Chelsea quiet.

Chelsea have not been at their best at either end recently, but they should still have too much for the Toffees, who have lost four away games on the trot going into this one.

Martin's prediction: 2-0

Everton are struggling a bit at the moment. Chelsea have wobbled a bit recently too but they have got so much quality that someone will make the difference.

