Brighton v Wolves: confirmed team news

Brighton play for the first time since 4 December with three changes from the side that began the 1-1 draw at Southampton.

The Seagulls are without top goalscorer Neal Maupay, who had scored in the club's past two matches, with Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross also not in the squad.

In come Jakub Moder, Solly March and Aaron Connolly.

Brighton: Sanchez, Burn, Moder, Veltman, Cucurella, Mwepu, Bissouma, Lamptey, March, Connolly, Trossard.

Subs: Scherpen, Lallana, Roberts, Alzate, Leonard, Mac Allister, Richards, Turns, Ferguson.