Kieran Trippier has said he has given no thought to retiring from international football as he prepares for England's friendly against Scotland on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United full-back, 32, has 42 caps for his country and insists he still "feels great", with his club side about to re-enter the Champions League after 20 years.

"I am still playing at a high level and it has never crossed my mind to think about when I am going to finish," he said.

"I know the competition I am up against, but my thought process has always been to give my best. That's all I can do. Whenever I am called upon - for club or country - I will give my all."

Trippier faces stern competition from Manchester City defender Kyle Walker to make Gareth Southgate's XI, but he says that has never been a barrier to him.

"Me and Walks have a great relationship," he added. "We have known each other since the Under-19 European Championship and there has never been any bitterness.

"It's always been supportive; always helping and pushing each other. That is the competition you want - never negative, always positive."