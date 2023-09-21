The Telegraph's Luke Edwards discussing the current situation at Manchester United on the Football Gossip Daily podcast: "It's still very very early days in their season. You sometimes need to just take a deep breath, calm down, retain a sense of perspective. Eric ten Hag was the right manager two months ago, three months ago, four months ago. I don't think that has changed.

"Any manager who has 12 players out injured or suspended is gonna struggle."

