'Any manager who has 12 players out is going to struggle'

Football Gossip Daily discusses Manchester United

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards discussing the current situation at Manchester United on the Football Gossip Daily podcast: "It's still very very early days in their season. You sometimes need to just take a deep breath, calm down, retain a sense of perspective. Eric ten Hag was the right manager two months ago, three months ago, four months ago. I don't think that has changed.

"Any manager who has 12 players out injured or suspended is gonna struggle."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

Related Topics