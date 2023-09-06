Beale 'deserves the chance' to revive Rangers, says Miller

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller says Michael Beale should be given time to try to revive the club's fortunes in the wake of their damaging Old Firm defeat.

“Absolutely I think he can recover,” said Miller. “I understand the frustrations of fans but stability and continuity gives you a better chance of achieving success.

“Only time will tell if Michael will be the right man to move forward but he definitely deserves the chance to have the best possible chance to let it develop and get better. It’s four games into the season, in terms of the league season there’s a long way to go.

“I understand the outcry and the frustrations. Things are not going as everyone would like but the only way you turn it is by winning games at that club."

Beale revamped the squad this summer, bringing in nine new signings, but the new-look team has underwhelmed so far and Miller insists the players must take more responsibility.

“The performances need to improve and the personnel within it need to improve, it’s not just the manager," Miller added.

"He has to shoulder the responsibility of the signings but it’s also up to individuals to take a responsibility on the field and go and perform and give your team help.

“The only way to do it is rolling your sleeves up, getting to work, improving, learning from the mistakes that are getting made and winning games. It’s really important in the next phase of games that they really go unscathed.

“Nine new players have come into the club. They need to understand who they’re representing and what it takes to actually deliver success.”