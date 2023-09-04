We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Sheffield United and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Sheffield United fans

Julian: Feisty, enjoyable and very tense. We can come away knowing we've signed a natural goalscorer and also know we'll get better as a team as things gel; the lead up to this season has been about as rocky as you could imagine with two key players leaving just before things got started. It's going to be tough but now we know we'll never be a pushover!

Lola: I thought a draw was a good result and Archer was excellent but we’re unlucky not to score at the end when McBurnie headed but Pickford made a really good save.

Christopher: An important point to get the ball rolling. I’m hopeful there will be three teams getting fewer points than us by the end of the season.

Everton fans

Gary: Passing is weak, we don’t control the ball well and our first touch is poor. We don’t appear fast enough or able to be creative, I fear a long season. I suspect Pickford gets the most balls back to him than any other keeper as we lack midfield creativity.

Dave: Cracking game so early in the season and thought our movement and passing has improved since last season. So good to have that centre forward presence which has always been our trademark. The work on both flanks was encouraging. Gueye's work in centre of midfield was much improved and Jordan at his best yet again at the end.

David: I would've liked to have won. It was a good battling display. Once again a couple of errors cost us. On the plus side we scored and took a point away from home. Great save at the end by England's number one. If we keep key players fit and play like that, we should be OK this season.

Mark: I felt a vast majority of the game they controlled, should have been two up before the Sheff Utd leveller.