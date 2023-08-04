Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are still to make a signing of note this summer despite selling Declan Rice for up to £105m to Arsenal.

It is understood there is tension behind the scenes at the London Stadium as manager David Moyes is looking at targets that don't align with new director of football Tim Steidten.

The Premier League stars Moyes is believed to favour - there has been interest in Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and James Ward-Prowse - are proving difficult to secure at the right prices.

With a week to go before the opening league game and another European campaign in front of them, it is not the ideal scenario for the Hammers, who ended last season on such a high with their Europa Conference League triumph.