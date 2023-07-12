Burnley unveil 2023-24 home kit

Burnley have released their home kit for the 2023-24 season and their Premier League return.

The shirt draws inspiration from the 1994 strip, which saw Burnley promoted to the second tier of English football.

According to the club, "the key theme of this brand-new kit is respecting the old but embracing the new" and the photoshoot saw men's and women's team players covered in claret-and-blue powder.

The shirt, which features a collar, will be paired with blue shorts and claret socks.