German giants Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. (Times - subscription required, external)

The Blues have yet to open new contract talks with midfielder Mateo Kovacic, with Manchester City interested. The 28-year-old has 16 months left on his Stamford Bridge deal. (Standard, external)

Barcelona are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan, just a year after the striker left the club for Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Finally, Chelsea are set to make 27-year-old English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek available for transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider, external)

