We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Fulham and Leicester City, which the Foxes lost 5-3.

Here are some of your comments:

George: The comment made that "we had no fight" has been evident since Christmas. The only ones to provide the fight are the players themselves. The performance was pathetic - the seriousness of the situation only dawning in the last 15 minutes. Too little too late! The only positive to take away is that the so called stars will not be at the club after the summer.

Stu: Utter garbage. No leaders on the pitch and no leadership off it. Unable to carry out the basics of defending or to pass the ball to our own side properly. This isn’t the fault of Dean Smith, but the whole mismanagement of the club from top to bottom. Relegation is now a certainty and with nine players out of contract this has been coming all season. A disgrace.

Andy: Maddison’s “not hungry enough” comments may sum up his fellow midfielders perfectly... more interested in their next club instead of the one which pays their wages.

John: This all started towards the end of last season and during the summer with Rodgers trying his best to get sacked and destabilise the dressing room. Letting Kasper [Schmeichel] go was a bizarre decision. Add in some very poor transfer activity and players like [Youri] Tielemans downing tools and you end up with the situation we are in.

Anita: There was no desire to win. No compassion. They have given up on everything we have achieved over the years. Saying sorry is not good enough any more. They need to play as we know they can. No matter who the manager is, these players have the ability to do so much better. Top is not to blame, the blame and responsibility lies at the players' door.