Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

The Scotland team to play Romania is named later on Thursday.

With no prior knowledge – as will become evident when we get most of it wrong – we’ll attempt to look inside Gregor Townsend’s head and predict his thoughts.

Resting certain players ahead of the clash with Ireland is driving most of this.

15 Ollie Smith: Has only played 16 minutes so far. Blair Kinghorn one of only four Scots to have played every minute. Needs a rest.

14 Kyle Steyn: Gets another run after a start and a try against Tonga

13 Huw Jones: Back in the team after bench duties last week.

12 Cameron Redpath: Has played only 13 minutes, so his time has surely come. Hell of an attacking midfield. Chris Harris on the bench. Tuipulotu chills out.

11 Darcy Graham: Last week it was Duhan van der Merwe starting and Graham on the bench. Reverse it.

10 Ben Healy: Hasn’t been seen yet. A perfect chance to stand in for Finn Russell, who has played every minute. Jones can cover 10.

9 Ali Price: Ben White rested. Toss-up between George Horne (33 minutes) and Price (13 minutes). Townsend might want Price’s experience to begin with.

1 Pierre Schoeman: Hasn’t been at his best, so might be a good idea to get him firing ahead of Ireland. Jamie Bhatti the back-up.

2 Ewan Ashman: Only 22 minutes under his belt after his concussion early in the tournament. Deserves a start. Johnny Matthews on the bench.

3 WP Nel: Townsend talks about cohesion so having the two gnarled Edinburgh props either side of the rookie Ashman makes sense. Big Javan on the bench. Day off for George Turner.

4 Sam Skinner: Only played 16 minutes so far. Not his best position, but needs a decent run. Scott Cummings in reserve.

5 Grant Gilchrist: Hasn’t featured since the 56th minute of the Springboks game. Needs game-time ahead of Ireland.

6 Luke Crosbie: No minutes so far. And no Jamie Ritchie. Put in strong performances against England and Wales in the Six Nations. A start is warranted.

7 Hamish Watson: The go-to man has become the where-is-he man. No minutes. Let him loose. He must be chomping at the bit.

8 Matt Fagerson: His place has been taken by Jack Dempsey, but this is surely his chance to start.