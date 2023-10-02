Aston Villa are fifth in the Premier League having played seven games.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been taking questions from supporters all day on Monday on our live page here.

Roger Sturmey asked: How far, realistically, can Unai Emery take Villa?

McNulty answered: I think he can take them very far, Roger. He is an elite coach with a track record of success. You can see the difference he has made and Aston Villa are a very ambitious club. Taking them from where they were when he took over back into Europe for the first time in 13 years was a superb piece of management.

I know they lost their first Europa Conference League group game away to Legia Warsaw, but I really fancy Emery to take them a long way in that competition. He is a European specialist, as he proved by winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. Even in his supposed season of under-achievement at Arsenal he took them to the Europa League final.

Get Aston Villa updates sent directly to your device