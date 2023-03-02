Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Before a certain Belgian playmaker arrived at Stamford Bridge a decade ago, Gianfranco Zola’s near-post back-flick volley in an FA Cup replay win over Norwich back in 2002 was widely considered to be the best ever goal by a Chelsea player. The audacity, the touch, instinct, vision and accuracy of the Italian legend was all there to see in just a single moment.

Something happens however, when a club changes from being a very good cup team to perennial title and European contenders. More goals are scored - a lot more - and they tend to be scored by world class players.

Fast forward 15 years and the similarly diminutive Eden Hazard picked up a flicked header from Diego Costa inside his Chelsea half in a league game against Arsenal.

Eleven seconds later and Hazard had chipped the ball into the back of the net, leaving defenders everywhere in his wake. Talent, conviction and wizardry all distilled into one unstoppable goal.

