Former Hibs player McGraw dies at age 83

Former Hibs forward Allan McGraw has died at the age of 83.

McGraw - a legend at Greenock Morton where he scored more than 100 league goals - moved from Cappielow to Easter Road under Bob Shankly in 1966.

He went on make 95 appearances in a three-year spell with Hibs, scoring on his league debut in a 3-1 derby win over Hearts.

His 22 goals for the club also included the winner in the League Cup semi-final victory over Dundee in 1969.

McGraw, who also featured for Toronto City and Linfield, managed Morton for over 12 years, leading the club to the top flight in 1987, and was inducted into the Scottish football hall of fame in 2017.