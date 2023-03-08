Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

"It’s the hope that kills you."

A sentiment that Bournemouth might share after Saturday's incredible game at Arsenal. But like "Luke, I am your father" and "play it again, Sam", it is one of the most-quoted movie lines that were never actually spoken in the films in question.

The actual quote is spoken by John Cleese in the 1986 film Clockwise, and was: "It’s not the despair, Laura. I can stand the despair. It’s the hope."

Rarely can a game have been bookended by a goal scored less than 10 seconds after the first whistle and another so late that the final whistle blew just a few seconds after the restart following Arsenal’s winner.

From leading 2-0 at the Premier League leaders to losing 3-2 in the dying seconds and slipping to the bottom of the table. Hope and despair, all wrapped into a script worthy of a feature film in itself - though Cleese’s obsessively punctual character, Brian Stimpson, may have had an observation or two about the timekeeping. A minimum of six additional minutes were signalled at the end, only for Arsenal to score in the seventh.

The hope/despair dichotomy is echoed in the polarised fan reaction.

Either it was another strike against boss Gary O’Neil’s record that his side came away with nothing after blowing a two-goal lead - as they also did in successive weeks against Tottenham and Leeds United in the autumn - or it was a lionhearted performance against the potential champions which will undoubtedly bring points if repeated against lesser sides.

The truth, as ever, probably lies somewhere in between.

Stimpson, like Cleese’s other comic creation Basil Fawlty, suffers when one small mistake leads to a complete unravelling of carefully laid plans - a feeling perhaps shared when a newly promoted side battles to gain a foothold in the Premier League when immediate relegation is threatened.

As for Bournemouth, the league’s unrelenting nature now pits them against a re-energised Liverpool on Saturday.

Just don’t mention the 9-0...