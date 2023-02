Arsenal are leading the race to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, from West Ham, with his representatives in sustained contact with the Gunners. (Football Insider), external

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, who will be a free agent this summer after rejecting a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. (Talksport), external

