Klopp on Nunez injury, proving a point and 'world-class' Real Madrid
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
"There is a chance" Darwin Nunez, who picked up a shoulder injury in Saturday's win at Newcastle, could play, but Klopp said "it depends how he can deal with the pain".
The Reds boss has watched back last season's Champions League final defeat by Real for the first time this weekend, which was "proper torture".
After back-to-back wins, Klopp said: "We looked a lot more like a team again, but we still have to prove that point."
The German said recent results have helped going into this game: "It looks different - we feel it, we see it and it helps the mood massively."
Klopp said he can't wait for Liverpool fans to enjoy the occasion, adding: "Our people are football people and Real Madrid are in town. Celebrate this kind of event in the best possible way."
He said he has nothing but respect for Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti and his side because "they are absolutely world class". Klopp added: "They're a well set-up team and that's why it's so difficult. But that doesn't mean it's impossible."