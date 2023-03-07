Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Gtech Community Stadium

Fulham still have European aspirations of their own as they have been a revelation under the guidance of Marco Silva since their return to the Premier League, but they ended well beaten by their west London rivals.

Vinicius' late bundled goal gave the scoreline a flattering appearance for Fulham as it came with virtually the last kick of the game.

Silva's big players - Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian - were unable to exert any influence, snuffed out by the defending of Brentford, and both endured a frustrating evening.

There was hope when the prolific Manor Solomon reacted first to Andreas Pereira's shot hitting the woodwork, but Brentford soon reasserted their authority.

Fulham remain in a superb seventh place despite this setback and must now regroup before facing Premier League leaders Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday, then an FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Silva described the result as "disapppointing", adding: "We wanted to fight for the three points.

"We know it was a derby, we knew the type of game they were going to play and they are strong at that type of game - a lot of challenges, a lot of duels, strong running in behind and we started sloppy.

"It was too sloppy. We didn't start aggressively enough, not brave enough and not with the quality we should have done. I am going to analyse it with the players and show them why things happen.

"We knew before how we should have started and we didn't start in that way."