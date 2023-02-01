A new episode of BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited is available for you to download now.

Former Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens joins the team to talk about the Seagulls' and his career, while goalkeeper Jason Steele discusses the club's FA Cup run and his team-mates.

Plus, journalist Ahmed Shooble from The Athletic helps us preview Saturday's visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds