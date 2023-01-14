Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester: What Rodgers said

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In the second half we weren't good, I thought in the first half we were the better team but didn't take our chances. We felt good at half-time but we started the game disappointingly and we had two big chances to go 1-0 up before they scored and we left the space too open and they broke away from that.

"In fairness to Brennan Johnson, he finished his chances really well. He scored his two chances and we weren't able to. We started the game slowly and the passing wasn't precise enough in the second half.

"First half we looked dangerous in the game. You can never get comfortable in the Premier League, you have to take that initiative and we didn't do that. The pitch was difficult as well, it was a bit bobbly so the ball is not going to get there as quickly as you would like.

On the fans showing their discontent at full-time: "We are doing our very best but we have just not been good enough. We have to do our best and we will keep fighting."

On whether he is under pressure: "On a personal level, I know the game. I came in to do my very best and that's all I will ever do. It's been really disappointing since the World Cup break."

On transfer in January: "We shall see, if the club wants to sign someone, then they will let us know."