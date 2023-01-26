Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison says Marcus Rashford is in the best form of his career.

The Manchester United striker has already scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and is on course for his highest-scoring campaign to date, with his best tally standing at 22 in 2019-20.

When asked if we are seeing the best version of Rashford, Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "When he burst onto the scene he was scoring goals and then he was consistent, but for me now this is the sharpest I have seen Marcus Rashford play.

"I feel like he is so confident, everything he is trying at the moment is coming off. Whatever he is doing outside football is helping him. We never know what players are going through when they leave that football ground. It looks like he has got a big smile on his face, he’s happy again, he’s enjoying his football, he looks lively.

"Every time he crosses that white line he believes he’s going to score. If you’re a full-back it must be a nightmare trying to play against him because he can go either way, he can spin in behind and he is just full of confidence. That chance he scored [against Nottingham Forest] was not even a chance, it was half a chance. It was all his doing and Marcus Rashford a year ago would never have made that run in behind.

"He’s a different player, but credit must go to Marcus Rashford himself. Managers can help you, but if the players don’t want to do it then you have a problem. He wanted to get back to his best and he is in the best form I’ve ever seen him play."

